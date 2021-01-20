Covid vaccine brings hope as Longford numbers begin to decrease

The first month of 2021 so far has seen a huge spike in Covid-19 cases, with 402 new cases of the virus being recorded in Longford between January 1 and 17.

That’s a higher number than the total recorded in any month during 2020.

However, the 14-day incidence rate for Longfosrd has decreased and Longford is currently at one of the lowest rates in the country as the battle against the pandemic continues.

On Monday, NPHET reported that Longford's 14 day incidence rate had dropped to the second lowest in the country at 680.2 per 100,000 population.

The total number of Longford Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began is 1,192 and thankfully, positive cases in recent days are slowing down as our health services battle this stark third wave of the virus.

Frontline workers are also putting in a stellar effort this month as the vaccine rollout gets underway, with Thomond Lodge resident Catherine Gerety becoming the first nursing home resident in Longford to receive the vaccine last week.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are out in force ensuring compliance with public health guidelines. Current Level 5 restrictions include a requirement to stay within 5km of your home for exercise.

Approximately 70 vehicles were turned away from Newcastle Woods in Ballymahon on Sunday during a major Garda checkpoint operation.

Gardaí also handed out over 30 fixed charge fines to parked vehicles outside of their 5km limit.