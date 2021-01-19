Major watermain burst leaves Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown businesses and homes without water

A major watermain burst has left many Ballymahon businesses and homes without water.

Irish Water in partnership with Longford County Council is working to restore the water supply in Ballymahon and surrounding areas following a major watermain burst on the N55.

Homes and businesses in the area may be impacted by water outages while the repairs are carried out.

The following areas may be impacted; Edgeworthstown; Corbolla; Lisrobit; Barry; Lislom; Knappoge; Cartronawar; Tirlickeen; Lissanisky; Moneyfad; Moygh; Cloonard; Tipper; Agharanagh; Toome; Ballybrannigan; Ballymahon Town; Forgney; Kildordan; Cornamucklagh; Clooncullen; Keelbaun; Clooncallow; Newcastle; Creevaghmore and surrounding areas.

Crews are working to repair a leak on the watermain as quickly and as safely as possible and in line with Covid-19 protocols. The repair is expected to be completed at 3pm this afternoon.

An Irish Water spokesperson said, "Once the watermain has been repaired it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties.

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers.

"Irish Water continues to work at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

"Irish Water and Longford County Council regrets any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Updates will be provided on the water supply and services section of our website."