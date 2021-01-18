Longford allocated €122,745 for trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways

Longford has been allocated €122,745 in funding for seven local projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The scheme provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.

The funding announced on Monday, under Measure 1 of the Scheme, will support small-scale local projects with funding of up to €20,000 each.

It is being announced in partnership with Fáilte Ireland, who are co-funding the projects with the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD explained that further announcements in respect of medium and large scale projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, with funding of up to €200,000 and €500,000 respectively for each project, will be made at a later stage.

Minister Humphreys added, “The past year has demonstrated more than ever the importance of outdoor amenities for our physical and mental wellbeing. I am delighted to support the continued development and enhancement of outdoor recreation infrastructure through the allocation of almost €3.2 million for 173 projects across the country, with a particular focus on rural areas. These facilities will represent a tremendous long-term asset for rural communities and visitors alike into the future.”

The funding allocation for Longford was welcomed by local Oireachtas representatives, Fianna Fáil TD Joe Deputy and Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy.