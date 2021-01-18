Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for 11 counties, including Longford

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for 11 counties, including Longford.

The warning will be in place from 9pm this evening until 9pm tomorrow, Tuesday, January 19.

Heavy rainfall will lead to accumulations of 30 to 50mm, with higher accumulations in mountainous areas. This will bring a risk of some river and localised flooding.

The warning is in place for all of Connacht and counties Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.