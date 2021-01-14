Catherine Gerety is the first person in Longford nursing home to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Catherine Gerety has become the first person in a Longford nursing home to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Catherine’s vaccine was the first Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to be administered by vaccinators at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, Co Longford on Wednesday, January 13.

Catherine said, “I feel privileged to have been given the vaccine. I would ask everybody to please follow guidelines so that I can go home and see my family very soon. I have kept in touch on zoom and with many telephone calls. I would like to thank all of the staff who cared for us all. Even when things got hard, they always supported us.”

Catherine was given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine. Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received. They will each return for their second dose, to be fully protected, in three weeks.

Sarah McBride, Chief Officer of Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation said: “This is a day of hope for a better future. It is a good day for the residents and staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home and we are delighted that we can start rolling out the vaccine for our community. I would particularly like to thank all of the healthcare workers in Midlands Louth Meath who worked tirelessly to make this day possible.

"I would also like to thank healthcare staff, who have worked so hard at the frontline over the past year to protect our community from Covid-19 and support those who were affected by the virus. While today does offer us hope for a better future, it is important that we continue to adhere with all of necessary guidelines to keep safe while the vaccine is being rolled out over the coming weeks and months.

"It is important to remember that by wearing a face covering, maintaining physical distancing and practising good hand hygiene, you’re supporting frontline workers to maintain essential health services for the people of Midlands Louth Meath.”

Trish Ennis, Person in Charge of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home said: “We are delighted to be receiving the vaccine today. The past year has been difficult at times for everyone here at Thomond Lodge. The vaccine is bringing us one step closer to normality once again. Importantly we are a step closer to our residents being reunited with their families after simply too long apart.

”The past year would not have been possible without our incredible crew of hard-working staff – they have sacrificed so much in order to keep residents, colleagues and our community safe. My sincere thanks to them all, our local GPs, especially Dr Kenny and her team.

“The HSE – Bernie Gavin and Deirdre Kavanagh – thank you for your help, support and daily contact. Thank you to the families of our residents for their support. Thank you to the local community who were very supportive and whose many donations of treats to staff and residents, along with valuable PPE in the early days were so very much appreciated.

“Receiving the vaccine is an incredible opportunity, but I would urge people to keep following the Government guidelines. We are so close, yet so far, from where we need to be.”

Worldwide, vaccines save at least 2-3 million lives each year – and protect many more from crippling and lifelong illnesses. Only Covid-19 vaccines that have been authorised by the European Medicines Agency, having met stringent safety and effectiveness standards, will be used in Ireland.

All Covid-19 vaccines will be carefully monitored over time and updated safety data and information will be published and shared by the HSE, on our website and in our printed information materials.

Everyone can find factual, up-to-date information, based on scientific evidence on: