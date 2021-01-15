€100,000 announced for Barry streetscape plans

Cllr Mick Cahill has warmly welcomed an allocation of €100,000 to the Longford village of Barry, which will see works to secure the relocation of electricity wires and the upgrading of LED lighting in the village to facilitate the development of the village streetscape.

In September 2020, Cllr Cahill proposed a notice of motion to Longford County Council calling for streetscaping and footpaths to be restored in Barry village, acknowledging their current poor condition for residents and the surrounding area.

Welcoming the allocation to Barry, Cllr Mick Cahill said: “Barry is a very historic village and surrounding area, and this is an essential resource to improve access to the public space for all locals and to greatly enhance the village as an amenity and restore its beauty by undergrounding ESB cables.

“There is a lot of additional traffic and passersby around the local area with the addition of Center Parcs, and this important allocation of funds will mean that the village’s streetscape is restored lovingly, with appropriate seating made available and the restoration of footpaths.

“This is vital funding for the local area, as we are all spending much more time within our 5k due to Covid-19. The last year has impressed upon us even further the need to ensure local villages and amenities are well looked after and fit for local enjoyment for young and old alike.”

Regarding funding for elsewhere across South County Longford, Cllr Cahill said: “I welcome a total of €403,388 allocated to works in South Longford through this scheme, including Edgeworthstown (€100,000), Lanesboro (€71,820) and Ardagh (€34,117). It’s brilliant to see our calls as local representatives have been met with much-needed funding.

“There will be a wonderful development of an outdoor covered performance and meeting space in Edgeworthstown, the provision of enhanced road signage identifying Lanesboro as a tourist destination as well as the provision of a footpath linking residential areas with the town centre.

“This is needed now more than ever here in Longford, and in Ardagh, remote working facilities are to be developed in the community centre. Longford is moving with the times, and reacting to the needs of people on the ground during what is a horrendous global health crisis impacting us all.”