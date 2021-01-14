School robbery accused due to appear at Longford Circuit Court

A man charged with the aggravated robbery of a primary school in Longford town in August was remanded in custody last week following a garda objection to bail.

James Cranny, 14 Meadow Crest, Boyle, Co Roscommon, was arrested before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court and charged with attempted robbery of the local primary school on August 27, 2020.

He was also charged with the attempted robbery of three people at the school, including a priest, production of a screwdriver, and the robbery of €100 cash from one person and €135 from another.

When arrested and charged before court last week, Mr Cranny’s response to the charges was, “I’m waiving my right to a book of evidence; those people shouldn’t have been put through that.”

Gardaí objected to bail for Mr Cranny due to a number of breaches of bail conditions.

Solicitor for the accused, Fiona Baxter, explained that, while her client had waived his right to the book of evidence, a certain course could be taken at Longford Circuit Court.

The case was adjourned and due to reappear at the January sittings of Longford Circuit Court, which were to begin on Tuesday, January 13.