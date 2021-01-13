Longford woman with four cases of Covid at home appears at court

A woman who appeared at last week’s District Court charged with non-payment of a fine after parking in a disabled parking bay had four family members at home who were diagnosed with Covid-19.

The woman was arrested on foot of a bench warrant after failing to pay a fine handed down at a previous court sitting.

She admitted only after her arrest that her husband and three other household members had tested positive for the virus.

Judge Hughes adjourned her case to February 16, 2021, and she was warned that she and her family members should be isolating.