Revenue looking to make progress into near €40k drugs find destined for Longford

Gardaí and Revenue officials are continuing an investigation this week in connection to the discovery of almost €40,000 worth of drugs which had been destined for Longford.

Revenue officers at Dublin Parcel Hub, with the assistance of a specialised drug sniffer dog, seized 1.8Kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of just under €36,000 last Friday.

The illegal drugs were discovered in six parcels declared as items such as ‘Sweaters’, ‘Games’ and ‘Women’s Coat’.

The parcels had originated in the United States and Canada and were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Longford and Wicklow.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.