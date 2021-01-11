Longford Circuit Court sittings adjourned to February 1 due to Covid-19

The vast majority of criminal hearings due to appear at Longford Circuit Court from January 12 are expected to be adjourned to February 1, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Leader has learned.

Judge Keenan Johnson will sit in Longford Circuit Court tomorrow, January 12, as planned, and undertake a callover of all matters listed for the scheduled sittings.

It has been proposed that all matters, save those that can be dealt with through remote hearings, be adjourned to February 1, with a review taking place on January 26 to determine what cases, if any, can proceed in February. Criminal matters suitable for remote hearing will be allocated hearing slots tomorrow.