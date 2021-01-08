Covid-19 Latest: Longford records more positive cases in first seven days of 2021 than in any month since dreaded pandemic began

Longford has recorded more positive cases of Covid-19 in the opening seven days of 2021 than it has in any month since the pandemic hit these shores.

According to the latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, thirty-four new cases of the Covid-19 were detected in Longford on January 7.

It means that from January 1, 2021 to January 7, 2021, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford stands at 269 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases & Jan 7 - 34 cases).

Previously, the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases in a single month in Longford came during October 2020 when the county recorded 212 cases. There were 136 cases in April, with 133 cases being amassed in both May and December.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,059 (1,025 as at Wednesday, January 6 plus the 34 announced today by NPHET - see table below).



Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 is currently 797.6 per 100,000 population (up from yesterday's rate of 716.9) on the back of 326 cases in the past fortnight.

The national incidence rate is 1087.7, up from 936.4 the previous day.

National

Nationally, NPHET revealed there were 8,248 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

NPHET also confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) was notified of 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,327 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday, January 7, the HPSC has been notified of 8,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 135,884* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

NPHET said that as of 2pm today, 1,180 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 109 are in ICU. 116 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

New South African variant of the disease reaches Ireland:

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Three cases of a new variant of COVID-19 recently identified in South Africa have been confirmed in Ireland today by whole genome sequencing. All of the cases identified are directly associated with recent travel from South Africa.

“Anyone who has travelled from South Africa recently is advised to self-isolate for 14 days and identify themselves through a GP for testing as soon as possible. We are particularly advising healthcare workers travelling from South Africa, that it is essential that they self-isolate for 14 days before entering/re-entering the workplace.

“While this variant has not yet been identified in many European countries we believe the identification here reflects the extent of genome sequencing surveillance in Ireland," Dr Holohan said.

Dr Cillian De Gascun is Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory.

“The ECDC Assessment states that preliminary analyses indicate that the South African variant is associated with a heightened viral load and may have increased transmissibility. It also states that there is no evidence to date that this variant is associated with higher severity of infection.

“There is currently not enough information available to determine whether this variant poses a possible risk related to vaccine match and effectiveness. The antigenic characterisation of this new variant is ongoing, and results are expected in the coming weeks," Dr De Gascun said.

Of the cases notified today: 3,834 are men / 4,375 are women. 61% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 38 years old.

NPHET highlighted the following counties: 3,013 in Dublin, 1,374 in Cork, 538 in Limerick, 314 in Kildare, 310 in Donegal. It said the remaining 2,699 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 7-day incidence 889.4 per 100,000 while the 5-day moving average is 6,800.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 21 confirmed cases. The figure of 135,884 confirmed cases reflects this.