Longford's regeneration blueprint given €400k cash injection

Longford's regeneration plans have been given a further cash injection following confirmation the county is to receive more than €400,000 under the State's Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Approximately €408,388 has been ring-fenced for five locations throughout the county as part of continued efforts to revitalise urban and more rural based locations while also attempting to encourage greater numbers of young people to return to their communities.

The monies earmarked for key infrastructural projects form part of a wider drive to take advantage of the situation that sees thousands of people working remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the areas and projects included in the announcement are:

Ardagh - €34,117 Development of Remote Work Facilities

Edgeworthstown - €100,000 - Development of Outdoor Performance and Meeting Space

Lanesborough - €71,820 - Provision of enhanced signage and footpath linking residential areas with town centre

Barry - €100,000 - Relocation of and upgrade of Lighting to facilitate the development of the village streetscape

Ballinalee - €97,451- Enhancement of existing playground amenities by developing an autism friendly community park and provision of a walking/cycling park.

In giving his backing to the funding provided by Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys department, Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy said the six figure sum would go a long way towards improving everyday life in towns and villages across Co Longford.

"This Scheme provides funding for projects that support our rural towns and villages to be more attractive and sustainable," he said.

"Once again, local authorities, together with their local communities, have brought forward projects that will help meet the specific needs of their own areas with a wide variety of innovative measures being supported under this round of funding."

Senator Carrigy it was vital now, more than ever before, to see the level of co-operation that exists between Longford County Council and communities up and down Co Longford in view of the ongoing public health emergency.