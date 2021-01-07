Longford Covid-19 cases jump again

Longford has been hit with another twenty-eight Covid-19 cases according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

It means that in the past eight days there have been 272 new cases of the virus detected in Longford.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,025 (997 as at Tuesday, January 5 plus the 28 announced today by NPHET - see table below).

Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 is currently 716.9 per 100,000 population (up from yesterday's rate of 650.8) on the back of 293 cases in the past fortnight.

The national incidence rate is 936.4, up from 819.1 the previous day.

Nationally, NPHET confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) was notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 2,307* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*denotification of 2 deaths.)

As of midnight, Wednesday, January 6, the HPSC has been notified of 6,521 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 127,657confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The daily figures for Ireland mean the incidence is now 936.4 per 100 k with 44,590 reported over the past two weeks.

The huge number of new cases continues to emerge despite the fact a backlog of laboratory results.

NPHET says in the context of continuing high daily numbers of positive lab results, the lag period between positive lab results being issued and cases being reported on CIDR will generally be 24 to 48 hours. This is the expected time interval for processing and validation of laboratory results and generating cases.

NPHET said that as of 2pm today, 1,043 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today: 3,070 are men / 3,432 are women, 62% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 37 years old.

NPHET highlighted the following counties: 2,174 in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford. It said the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 7-day incidence 753.5 per 100,000 while the 5-day moving average is 6,147.

Dr Tony Holohan said the data published on Thursday is the worst to date.