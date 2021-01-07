Gardaí on standby at funeral in Longford town

Gardaí are on standby this morning and urging members of the public to observe Level 5 restrictions ahead of a funeral in Longford town.

Only ten mourners are allowed to be present at funeral proceedings under current lockdown restrictions and gardaí are appealing to members of the public to adhere to those guidelines.

A number of rank and file gardaí are expected to keep a watching brief on proceedings at St Mel's Cathedral from 11am and ensure the mass passes off without incident.