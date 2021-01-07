Longford towns and villages urged to keep Christmas lights switched on during lockdown

Towns and villages across Longford are being urged to keep their Christmas lights switched on for the remainder of January as the country battles to stem the tide of Covid-19.

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy called for urban centres throughout the county to break with the conventional tradition of taking down festive lights during the first week in January.

That came after the former Longford County Council Cathaoirleach secured agreement with his home village's Christmas Lights Committee in Ballinalee to do just that for the remainder of the month.

"It is a long and drab month at the best of times and I just feel with the situation we are in (with Covid-19) it will give people a bit of brightness in what is a dark time," he said.

It's understood other towns including Granard, Ballylaeague and Lanesboro are also likely to follow suit, something Cllr Carrigy said would give a welcome tonic to frontline healthcare workers.

"It's nice for them and also for people in general with so many businesses closed at the minute," he said.