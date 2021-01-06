Longford hit by power cut

Earlier this evening hundreds of ESB customers in Longford, particularly in Lanesboro and surrounding areas, were hit by a power outage.

ESB Networks said owing to a fault at Rooskey, there were 1,397 customers without electricity from just before 6pm.

Power has been restored to some of the affected households and premises and ESB says the estimated time for power to be restored is 9.30pm.

ESB stated, "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible. Estimated time for power to be restored 06/01/2021 21:30."

When the power went out ...the irony of an outage by @ESBGroup in Lanesborough, county Longford this evening - the only building in the community which had lights on was yes , you guessed it - the Lough Ree Power plant that went off the national grid on December 18th pic.twitter.com/VgsQ9TNPcu — Ciaran Mullooly (@ciaranmullooly) January 6, 2021