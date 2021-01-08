Webinar for owners of historic buildings in Longford

Owners and occupiers of protected structures in County Longford are being encouraged to sign up for an online seminar being hosted by Longford Heritage Officer, Máiréad Ní Chonghaile, on Wednesday evening, January 13 at 7pm.

The online talks will give information on some of the conservation grants that are available in 2021 from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage as well as for traditional farm buildings under the Heritage Council/GLAS scheme.

Information will be given on the schemes as well as practical advice from Longford architects Nick Sweeney and Jane Meade.

Former applicants will also share their experiences of the grants and repair schemes.

Máiréad Ní Chonghaile, Heritage Officer, said, "The Departmental and Heritage Council grants have benefitted a wide range of buildings in County Longford, from family homes, to historic churches and traditional farm buildings within the county, helping to make them safe and pleasant spaces, and improve the quality of life for their owners and occupiers.”

Those interested in joining in the webinar are asked to email the Heritage Officer at heritage@longfordcoco.ie.

More information on the Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2021 and Historic Structures Fund 2021 grant schemes are available at longfordlibrary.ie/ heritage/ heritage-news-and-events/

The closing date for these closing dates is January 28, 2021.