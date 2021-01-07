Man before Longford District Court jailed for theft of catalytic converter

The theft of catalytic converters from vehicles is a “mean” and “easy” crime which has become far too prevalent, according to Judge Seamus Hughes, who jailed a man for cutting out a converter at a sitting of Longford District Court on December 22.

Darius Sarapaievas, with an address at 13 The Berkley, Courtyard, Newtownforbes, Longford, appeared at Longford District court charged with cutting the catalytic converter from a car in Drumlish on June 11, 2020.

The court heard that Mr Sarapaievas had 66 previous convictions, 23 of which were for theft, including a conviction for an identical crime on October 7, 2020, when he received a suspended prison sentence.

“It was a day in the difference for this offence,” said solicitor, Frank Gearty, who also told the court that the accused’s theft offences were a series of copper water cylinders taken from empty houses.

“He’s getting a sentence today. You’ve damaged a person’s car. They’re out of pocket and don’t have the use of their car for a number of days. It’s a very mean sort of crime,” said Judge Hughes.

“I have to give you a sentence. This is a crime that is increasing in popularity and it can’t be tolerated. It’s an easy crime to commit so you’re getting a sentence as a deterrent to others,” said Judge Hughes, sentencing the man to three months.