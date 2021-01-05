Warning as sub zero temperatures set to hit Longford overnight

Temperatures across Co Longford could fall to as low as -5 degrees tonight as Met Eireann this afternoon issued a Status Yellow weather warning.

The county, together with Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Clare were included in the forecaster's predicted overnight weather advisory which is set to see temperatures fall below zero.

It has warned of "very cold" conditions which are expected to range between -2 and-5 degrees along with widespread severe frost.

The warning takes effect from 6pm this evening and is expected to remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

Despite its lifting tomorrow, the forecaster warned freezing temperatures are likely to persist well into Wednesday.