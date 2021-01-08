Longford man on child sex charges remanded in custody

A man charged with three counts of having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 15 has been remanded in custody pending his appearance at Longford Circuit Court on January 12.

The man, who cannot be named due to the age of his victim, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes on December 22, when he was also charged with three counts of assault causing harm, domestic violence and of breaching his bail conditions.

Gda Linda McConnell, giving evidence, explained that the man’s last sign on at a local garda station was on November 5, 2020, and that he had failed to sign on since.

He was also not at his address on November 18, 19 or 20 when gardaí called to check and, while it was accepted in court that the man did not have a curfew attached to his bail conditions, gardaí were not able to get hold of him when contact was made.

“I contacted him three times and he did not answer. A woman - his mother, I think - answered the phone and when I asked to speak to him, she hung up,” Gda McConnell explained.

The man appeared in court that morning on foot of a bench warrant because he failed to appear in court on December 8.

His solicitor, John Quinn, explained that his client had been in a different county looking after his uncle who was ill.

“His uncle needed him to interpret his medical needs. He should’ve contacted gardaí and told them,” Mr Quinn admitted.

A book of evidence was served on the man that morning and he was given an alibi warning and told to reappear at Longford Circuit Court on January 12. Gardaí made an application to the court to remand the man in custody until then.

“He clearly has not obeyed any of his bail conditions,” said Sgt Mark Mahon for the prosecution.

“He had a limited understanding of the bail terms,” Mr Quinn objected.

Gda McConnell, however, told the court that the bail conditions were explained very clearly to the man when he signed his bond and that she had spoken to him too.

“If he signed his bail bond, then he understood his conditions. These charges are very serious,” said Judge Hughes.

“But of some vintage,” said Mr Quinn.

“Well, there might be a reason for that,” said Judge Hughes.

Gda McConnell explained that the victim was 14 at the time and that there was some difficulty gathering evidence, which was the reason for the delay.

Judge Hughes remanded the man in custody to January 12, 2021, when he will appear at Longford Circuit Court. He received bail on the domestic violence charges, which will reappear in Longford Circuit Court on January 5.