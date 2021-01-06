Man jailed for assault of two Longford gardaí

A man has been jailed for the assault of two gardaí during a drugs search in September 2019, following his appearance at Longford District Court before Christmas.

Fabrice Nguegoue, with an address at Richmond Court Hostel, Richmond Street, Longford, was also charged with obstructing gardaí and possession of cannabis.

On September 11, Gda Noelle Fahy and Gda John Hanley were on duty and observed Mr Nguegoue on Richmond Street. They informed him that he would be searched but Mr Nguegoue resisted and became violent.

The court had previously heard from the arresting gardaí who explained that Gda Fahy had been struck in the neck, throat and chest, while Gda Hanley suffered an injury to his thumb and knuckles.

The court heard that, while both gardaí made a full recovery, it was a violent struggle.

“He is pleading. He has been in custody since December 14, 2020. He was picked up in Dublin. He’s going to go back to the asylum centre in Richmond Court,” said solicitor for the defence, Bríd Mimnagh.

“The charges against him are two counts of assault against gardaí. He’s going no place,” Judge Hughes disagreed.

The court heard that Mr Nguegoue has six previous convictions, the most recent of which was for public order on September 2, 2019, when he was fined €105.

“You injured two gardaí. What have you to say about that?” Judge Hughes asked the accused.

“I never took my medication. I’m sorry,” said Mr Nguegoue who, the court heard, was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“Why did you do it? You were possibly trying to hide the fact that you had drugs on you. Do you like smoking cannabis?” Judge Hughes asked. Mr Nguegoue replied that he did not.

“You had cannabis on you on September 11, 2019, in the Garda Station when they searched you. And a month earlier on August 12, 2019, you also had cannabis when you were searched on the Ballinalee Road. So you do like cannabis,” said Judge Hughes.

The court also heard that on August 17, gardaí received reports of a male trying to gain entry to a huse on the Convent Road.

Turning to sentencing, Judge Hughes gave the accused two months imprisonment for the attempted break-in, backdated to December 14, 2020, when he went into custody.

“For the section 3 assault of Garda Fahy, I’m giving him four months concurrent,” said Judge Hughes.

“For the assault on the other guard, four months concurrent. For the section 19 obstruction of gardaí, one month concurrent. For the second drugs charge, two months concurrent. The first drugs charge, taken into consideration.

“I also direct he be psychiatrically assessed and receive treatment,” he concluded.