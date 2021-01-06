Longford schools braced to stay closed

Schools across county Longford are bracing themselves for a looming and “ominous” government announcement which will see them remain closed until the end of the month.

A Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 were due to meet yesterday (Tuesday) to discuss a proposal to close schools for another two to three weeks due to a sharp rise in confirmed cases.

And, according to St Mel’s Principal Declan Rowley there was a growing sense of inevitability over schools being asked to stay closed by government chiefs.

“It (case numbers) just seems to have got out of control and we have to be realistic because it does seem ominous,” he said.

It comes after 161 new cases of the virus were detected in Longford over the past five days bringing the county’s overall total to 914 since the pandemic began at the end of February.