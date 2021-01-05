Longford libraries in major wi-fi roaming boost

Longford is among a list of up to 90 locations across the country to benefit from the roll out of Wi-Fi roaming at library branches, Minister for Further and Higher Eduartion Simon Harris has announced.

The initiative will aim to create extended virtual campuses and offer students multiple options to go online and connect to their Further and Higher Education institutions.

The initial 90 locations include some of the most isolated and rural communities in the country where access to broadband is a major challenge for many students.

The project, led by HEAnet in close co-operation with government departments and local authorities across the country, has already made eduroam available in a number of new locations including libraries in Longford and Galway as well as The Convention Centre Dublin and CHQ (Custom House Quay) in Dublin.

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy was quick to back news of the announcement.

"Education is changing and we must constantly change to adapt to these challenging circumstances," he said.

“Further and higher education is increasingly about learning on the move; earning and learning and part-time learning.

“Covid-19 has resulted in an increase in the use of remote learning but it is clear that access to modern technology and connectivity is essential.