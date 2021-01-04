Mullinalaghta mourns death of Rose Mulligan

It was with profound shock and sadness that the news of the death of Rose Mulligan, Larkfield was received in Mullinalaghta and across north Longford.



Rose passed away suddenly at her residence on Friday, December 18.



Of a friendly and obliging disposition, the late Rose will be fondly remembered for her excellent culinary skills.



Many would have experienced her expert cooking at various restaurants in the region that she worked in over the years. All were assured of a tasty and enjoyable meal.



Like many other families life was not plain sailing for Rose. Predeceased by her husband Tom in 2007 she also had the traumatic experience of the death of two sons.



Vincent died aged 16 in 1988 as a result of a car accident, and a few short months ago, she suffered the loss of another son, Thomas at the age of 40.



Rose was also predeceased by her brother Mike and we hope and pray that she is now reunited with all mentioned.



Her funeral to the local cemetery followed Mass which was celebrated in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta on Sunday, December 20. In compliance with public guidelines on Covid -19 the ceremony was confined to family and friends. However many lined the road on the arrival of the remains to the church and when leaving.



Rose is survived by her son Sean, daughters Rosaleen and Teresa (Granard), grandchildren, sisters, brother, daughter in law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends to whom our condolences are extended. May she rest in peace.