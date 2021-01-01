Big Longford support for Mary’s Meals

Once again, in spite of shutdowns and closure, Mary’s Meals Longford branch managed to organise donations for a Christmas Hamper, sponsored by Louis Herterich, and several other locally sourced spot prizes from local businesses and others.

The draw for the winners was on Monday, December 21, at the Market Square and organisers were delighted to welcome John Pridmore, reformed East End Enforcer and all round bad boy, to come address them and also make the various draws.

Dolores Kiernan of Mary's Meals Longford outlined, “We wish to sincerely thank everyone who donated to Mary’s Meals. Every cent is being accounted for, every volunteer in Longford is truly a volunteer.

“Every cent collected by Longford Mary’s Meals is lodged into the only bank account that Mary’s Meals Ireland operate. John Pridmore opened that account in Carrick-on- Shannon.

“Mary’s Meals started with the story of a very bad boy who went through a great reformation. We, in Longford, continue to follow his new vision.

“John Pridmore received a great welcome and through him, Longford Mary’s Meals are joining in the continual battle to feed over 1,667,067 hungry children while at school. Every cent helps. It takes €18.30 to feed a child, in school for a year.

“We are looking forward to a healthy and generous spirit for all throughout 2021 as we hope to continue raising funds to feed the hungry throughout the world.”