Senator Carrigy highlights importance of Coco’s Law

Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy has spoken on how a new law banning online harassment will help safeguard families similar to his own from falling foul to potential abusers, writes Liam Cosgrove.

The Ballinalee postmaster said new legislation aimed at criminalising the distribution of intimate images without consent will ensure offenders are brought to justice.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Carrigy said the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill was something which was particularly close to his own heart.

“My wife, my family and I have also suffered harassment from a person, and we had to go the full way to court on it because of the effect it was having on our young kids and family,” he said.

“I am delighted to say that it was successful.”

The Bill, also known as Coco's Law after Nicole Fox who died by suicide following years of online bullying, was first brought to the Dáil by Labour's Brendan Howlin in 2017.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said last week Coco's Law would provide for two new offences dealing with the non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

The legislation also provides that it will be irrelevant that a person might have consented to the taking of an image if it is subsequently published or distributed without their consent.

Senator Carrigy said there were many forms of abuse in the home and through many guises which required State intervention in order to protect victims.

“We have also seen the recent uploading of images of individuals against their will and it is not acceptable.

“We, as men need to stand up and say it is not acceptable,” he said.

“When such images are shared, we as men need to say that it is not good enough and it is not acceptable.

“Domestic violence does not just take place behind closed doors. It is now part of our daily lives through our mobile phones, through our laptops and can come in many forms, not just images or verbally.

“As our lives change with technology, it is important that we legislate for the new forms of communication, which is what the Bill does. I welcome the Bill.”

Earlier this year, separate legislation to include provision for an online safety commissioner has been proposed by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment.