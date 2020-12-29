New fire engine for Longford

Minister Peter Burke has announced that under the Government’s Fire Service Capital Programme, there will be a new fire engine allocated for Longford.

The programme will also see 6 new fire stations built, continued support for the construction of a further 12 new fire stations, 9 fire station refurbishments and 35 new fire engines allocated.

Communications and mobilisation systems will continue to be upgraded.

The Minister for Planning and Local Government stated:

“Following close consultation with local authorities, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage carried out a comprehensive analysis of their proposals for fire stations works.

“In order to maintain a reliable fleet in optimal condition, a total of €27.7 million has been allocated for fire appliances which will be delivered in two tranches. In the first tranche, 35 new appliances will be provided at an approximate cost of almost €16 million.

This is a clear demonstration of the Government’s support for our fire service and the work they do in protecting people, communities, property and local infrastructure from fire and other emergency situations