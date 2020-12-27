Longford man to contest illegal dumping charge

A Longford man is to plead not guilty to illegal dumping despite a named prescription label allegedly being found in household waste in Newtownforbes earlier this year.

William McGinley, Crystal Manor, Dublin Road, Longford was charged under Section 3 of the Litter Pollution Act at last week's district court sitting.

Solicitor for Longford County Council, Frank Gearty said the local authority were pressing charges under State enforced legislation in a move which, on conviction, carries a fine of up to €3,000.

The court heard how the case, when fully aired, will allege a prescription belonging to the defendant was found in rubbish at Clooniher, Newtownforbes on February 9, 2020.

Mr Gearty said a prescription allegedly belonging to Mr McGinley was discovered in a ditch along with household waste which had been lifted into a container and photographed by Longford County Council.

District Court Judge Miriam Walsh, who was standing in for sitting Judge Seamus Hughes, was told Mr McGinley would be contesting the charge levelled against him with a hearing date being sought.

The case was consequently put back to a sitting of Longford District Court on February 9, 2021 when the case is expected to be heard.