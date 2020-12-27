Praise for Longford inspector on foot of promotion

There were warm messages of congratulations extended to Inspector Paddy McGirl at last week's district court sitting following his promotion from the rank of sergeant.

Judge Miriam Walsh stopped proceedings midway through the morning session to pass on her best wishes.

Similar comments were made also by local solicitor John Quinn on behalf of the Longford Bar Association and Margaret Curley, representing the local courts office.

There was a tinge of humour later in the day when Judge Walsh inadvertently referred to Inspector McGirl as “superintendent”.

In realising her slip, the state prosecutor took to his feet to say: “Inspector will be sufficient for the moment.”