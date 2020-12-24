'Wishing you all a blessed Christmas': Longford's Rev Simon Scott delivers Christmas message

“Joy to the World, the Lord has Come”

With the chorus’ of Christmas Carols in our ears we are conscious that the seasons preparations are almost over, and finally we can enjoy them however we can safely and wisely.

Over two thousand years ago the seasons preparations looked a little different. Instead of looking for somewhere to store a turkey till cooking time, a young couple searched for a place to celebrate a birth. Instead of hanging decorations or worrying where to sit everyone, they searched for a place to rest. Instead of turning the house upside down looking for that much needed roll of sticky tape to wrap the last presents, they marvelled at the greatest gift they and the world could have received.

Their lives were filled with wonder. The world was filled with joy, and a few privileged people were witnesses crowding round to gaze in delight at the heavenly God. Of course, we know the story did not end there. We also join in wonder at the saviour of the world born to demonstrate God’s love for all, and that in both the happy days, and the sad he is equally there with us.

What a gift – the gift of life in the presence of God who created the universe, and through Jesus welcomes us to experience daily life with him. No wonder the worlds special gift received three presents in return: gold for the king he was, frankincense for being our high priest interceding for us in our sin, and myrrh, the expensive embalming ointment, a hint at the death that was coming for his creation.

This Christmas time may I wish you all a blessed Christmas and may the gift of Jesus’ presence be with you. We think of you who are heartbroken after the death of loved ones, we think of you who are isolated from family abroad and in Ireland because of this pandemic. We think of you who carry burdens into this season, and those who have new celebrations to delight in this Christmas.

To all of you may Jesus our Lord meet with you afresh in your midst this season, and may you know his love each day after.



In Christ, Rev Simon Scott, Longford group, church of Ireland.