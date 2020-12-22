KeepLongfordInBusiness: Longford people urged to shop local during last few shopping days before Christmas

As we rush about during the last few shopping days before Christmas, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross urges the people of Longford to shop local.

What local gift would you like to find under the tree this year?

I like the look of the Lough Ree Distillery Sling Shot Gin School at home set

Where are you shopping locally this Christmas?

I think that this year it is particularly important that we spend locally as lockdown has hit our main streets hardest and buying off amazon is not going to help the economy of Longford. Jenny's Flower and Gifts in Ballymahon is where I go for my tree and Decorations, Matt O'Briens is always good for new clothes, Gerry Whyte's in Legan has everything that you could need but my wife Jenny is the real shopper in our house!!

What will you be doing differently for Christmas this year?

It looks as though we will be connecting up with some of my relations by Zoom this year as they will not be travelling. I, like many, had never heard of a zoom call this time last year!!

What is your favourite Christmas memory of growing up in Longford?

Carrickboy host the Longford Harriers hunt every St Stephen's Day and it was a huge social event afterwards back in Bannon's pub in Carrickboy. Also, since we had kids the joy they get from seeing the Christmas lights being switched on is great.

What was the most thoughtful Christmas present you ever received?

Santa got me a spinning top as a child which I knocked hours of enjoyment out of and as an adult Jenny gave me our completed wedding photo album, which was something we had meant to do for years. It is often the simple things that stand out the most.

What's your favourite thing about Longford at Christmas?

The live crib and folk choir carol singing in St Mel's Cathedral is fantastic.

What sort of a Christmas are you planning to have this year?

As close as possible to last years !!

If you had one wish for this Christmas, what would it be?

That people get the opportunity to enjoy a normal Christmas without the worry of Covid.

What is the most important thing about Christmas for you?

It is a time of the year where one gets to spend quality time with your family and friends.

Do you have any Christmas traditions?

We give some presents on Christmas Eve which is a nice start to the festivities.

What do you like most about Christmas?

In recent years it's all about seeing the kids opening their presents from Santa.

What's your favourite Christmas dish?

I make a panettone French toast for breakfast on Christmas morning which is a real treat.

What's your favourite Christmas movie?

Buddy the Elf

What's your favourite Christmas song/tune?

While not a typical Christmas song, I love the Tom Jones/Paloma Faith duet of 'God only knows' with a full choir and BBC symphony orchestra from the 2014 BBC music awards