Tickets allocated for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses at St Mel's Cathedral

Tickets for all the masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford have been allocated.

Entrance to mass at Christmas is by ticket only.

Please note that the regular Sunday Mass tickets are not acceptable—they are for Sundays only.

The only tickets accepted at the door are the special tickets issued for Christmas.

If you have not received a ticket you can join with us online or via CableComm TV, Channel 84.

Thursday, 24th December. Christmas Eve

8.00am: Matthew Clarke and deceased family members (A).

10.00am: Joe and Denis McGarry and Annie and Helen McDermott (A).

Christmas Eve Mass: 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, 10pm and 12 midnight



Friday, 25th December - Christmas Day - Mass 8am, 10am, 11.30am & 1pm

All Masses will be streamed live on webcam.