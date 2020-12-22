Bench warrant issued at Longford court for teen who failed to attend school

A young girl with a long list of theft charges has been issued a bench warrant after failing to appear at Longford District Court last week.

The 13-year-old girl, who cannot be named due to her age, appeared previously, charged with 20 shoplifting offences in Longford town.

On that date, Judge Hughes noted that the girl had only just turned 13 and was therefore a year too young to be sent to Oberstown Detention Centre.

He therefore adjourned the case to January and ordered the teen to attend school until then, stating that her attendance would be monitored by both Tusla and the gardaí.

At last week’s sitting, Sgt Paddy McGirl explained that the child had not been attending school.

“On November 19, you indicated that the defendant was to attend school. Gardaí and Tusla have been monitoring her attendance,” Sgt McGirl told the judge.

“Since November 19, there’s been only four days that she has been in school,” he added.

The young person did not appear in court last week and a bench warrant was issued by Judge Hughes.