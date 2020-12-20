‘Everyone wants to get back to Longford’

Four men and a woman charged with criminal damage at a house in Longford town in August have reappeared before Longford District Court where their case was adjourned to February 2.

Micheal Stokes (51), Sarah Stokes (46), Patrick Stokes (24), Francis Stokes (20), all of Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, and Ronan Stokes (19), 9 Annaly Gardens previously appeared at a special sitting of Longford District Court where they were remanded on bail to last week’s date, subject to a number of bail conditions.

One of those bail conditions was to stay out of Longford town, save for legal or medical reasons and for a family wedding, which took place in November.

All five were charged with causing €1,000 worth of criminal damage to a window and door at a house in Lana Aoibheann on August 21.

Patrick Stokes, Ronan Stokes and Michael Stokes were also charged with allegedly assaulting another man at Ballymahon Street, Longford town three days previously.

All five were seeking to vary bail conditions, stating that they needed to be allowed to enter Longford town.

“I’m also looking for an earlier date than February 2,” said solicitor, Fiona Baxter, but her request was refused as DPP directions would not be available until February 2, 2021.

She also said that the assault victim had withdrawn his complaint but Sgt Paddy McGirl, for the state, explained that the state would not be withdrawing the charges.

“If he did withdraw that complaint, it was caught on CCTV and I’ve seen it myself. It’s very good quality and identifies the suspects,” he told the court.

“My client says they can’t be identified,” Ms Baxter insisted but Judge Hughes, noting Sgt McGirl’s comments, refused to accept Ms Baxter’s claims.

Four of those before the courts were requesting a variation of one of their bail conditions, namely the condition that prevents them from entering Longford town.

In relation to Francis Stokes, Ms Baxter explained that her client had recently gotten married and that his wife’s family live in Longford.

Sgt McGirl objected to the variation of the condition, stating that, in the lead-up to his recent wedding, Mr Stokes was given a lot of lee-way by gardaí.

“I was bombarded with requests for appointments in the lead-up to the wedding. Once there was proof, gardaí facilitated each appointment,” he said.

“In very limited circumstances,” Ms Baxter objected.

Judge Hughes suggested that, should special circumstances arise, Sgt McGirl and the gardaí would continue to exercise discretion.

“The gardaí have a big problem in this town, which works to your benefit, Ms Baxter, and good luck to you,” Judge Hughes said.

“But there are serious charges in this town and a huge number of cases going through Mr Connellan’s office to the Circuit Court.

“Gardaí have to stand out and take control by putting bail conditions in place. These incidents take place in broad daylight.

“I’m refusing the application to vary bail conditions. If Mr Stokes wants to come to Longford town, he can go to the sergeant to seek permission for special occasions,” said Judge Hughes.

In the case of Sarah Stokes, Ms Baxter explained that both her client’s parents were elderly and living in Longford.

“She was visiting them daily to offer assistance but hasn’t seen them in the last couple of months because she’s not allowed in town and they can’t drive to see her,” said Ms Baxter.

“They’re in their late 70s,” Ms Stokes explained.

“They manage without you,” Judge Hughes replied.

“They have no other choice,” said Ms Stokes.

Sgt McGirl suggested that Ms Stokes could schedule a visit to her parents daily between the hours of 10am and 12pm but that she could only enter the town specifically for the care of her parents.

Michael Stokes also sought to vary this condition to his bail, with Ms Baxter explaining that his mother was in her 80s and doesn’t walk. She has been looked after by Mr Stokes’ nephew. Mr Stokes explained that he hadn’t seen his mother in two months.

“Are you wise to be visiting her if she’s elderly?” asked Judge Hughes, referring to current Covid restrictions.

“I don’t want to be heartless but she is being looked after. Those conditions for Michael Stokes should remain,” Sgt McGirl told the court.

“I’ve always found the sergeant to be reasonable. He’s given you a lot of leeway. If he says no, he means no,” said Judge Hughes.

In the case of Patrick Stokes, Ms Baxter explained that her client has a two-year-old child who lives in Longford.

“Mr Stokes was visiting on a daily basis. He is on good terms with the child’s mother,” she said.

“Everyone wants to get back into Longford,” Judge Hughes mused.

Sgt McGirl suggested that Mr Stokes could visit his child in Longford one day per week between 9a, and 12pm. Mr Stokes chose Saturday as his day.

The case was adjourned to February 2, 2021, for DPP directions.