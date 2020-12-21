Longford man hit with suspended prison sentence for row

A Longford man who was up in court for public order last Tuesday has apologised for his behaviour towards gardaí who had called to the scene.

Martin McDonagh, 1 Cuasan, Lisbrack Road, Longford, was previously ordered to return to court with €500 or risk facing prison time.

Mr McDonagh did not have the money in court last week and was subsequently handed a two month prison sentence, suspended for three years.

“I apologise for my actions last time in court,” said Mr McDonagh, who said a lot of his problems arise from alcohol but he won’t be drinking over Christmas.

A €250 peace bond lodged to the court in July this year has also been forfeited to the court poor box.