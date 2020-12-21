Two accused of handling stolen accordion in Longford

A 20-year-old man who was caught trying to sell a stolen accordion has been given a fine of €250 with three months to pay for what Judge Seamus Hughes referred to as a “mean crime”.

Michael Purcell, 108 McEoin Park, Farnagh, Longford, appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court alongside a young person who was his co-accused.

The young person himself has a long string of charges and convictions against him but Mr Purcell insisted last week that his friend had nothing to do with the crime.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, for the state, explained that the young person was “observed in the vicinity with Michael Purcell who was attempting to sell the stolen property - an accordion”.

Mr Purcell admitted to the offence which was referred to in court as an opportune crime because it was a case of the accused seeing an open window and reaching in to take the item.

Mr Purcell said that his young co-accused “stood across the road” while he reached in and took the accordion.

“He had no involvement. I told him to wait there when I noticed the window open in a house at the side of the road. I didn’t bring him with me,” said Mr Purcell.

Sgt McGirl maintained that the state’s attitude towards the young person was that he was reckless not to have known the property was stolen.

“In his interview, he made certain admissions that he had handled it,” said Sgt McGirl.

The accordion was handed in to Longford Garda Station by a member of the public, Sgt McGirl added.

“The victim suffers from Parkinson’s and the accordion is the only musical instrument she can play,” he said.

“It was a very mean crime so,” said Judge Hughes, handing down a fine of €250 to Mr Purcell, with three months to pay.

The young person will reappear on February 16, 2021, for hearing.