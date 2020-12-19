Longford man ordered to pay €500 in fine and compensation

A man who urinated in a cell at Longford Garda Station while in custody has been ordered to pay both a €250 fine outstanding since 2017 and €250 in compensation by the end of January.

Stephen Murtagh, 5 Victory Court, Longford, previously appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes in November, where he was ordered to pay the compensation by last week’s court sitting on December 8.

Solicitor for the defence, John Quinn, explained that Mr Murtagh is a Longford man who had trouble at home but who is now with the Simon Community where he is in a more stable condition.

He was appearing in court on a number of public order charges.

“He was before me in July for public order and he pleaded guilty,” said Judge Hughes.

“He has a serious drinking problem and his mother is concerned.

“I remanded him on bail and he was not to have contact with a certain female. I asked for a probation report. I remanded him to today for a fine outstanding since 2017.

“What does he do instead? He goes out and commits a further public order offence. Are you going to pay this fine?” he asked the accused.

Mr Murtagh replied that he would need time to pay the outstanding fine of €250.

“I’m putting it to the end of January but if he doesn’t pay that, he’s going straight to prison,” said Judge Hughes.

“I don’t think he’s fully clued in. You’re to pay that to Mr Quinn’s office by January 26 and then I’m going to fine you for the other public order matters.”

Sgt Paddy McGirl reminded the court of the €250 compensation which Judge Hughes said has to be paid by that date too.

“If there is any further trouble, he’ll get a likely custodial sentence,” he concluded.