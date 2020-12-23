Longford PPN reaching out to the community this Christmas

It has been another busy year for County Longford Public Participation Network (PPN) and as they take a well deserved break they would like to wish their members, representatives, Longford County Council and its elected members and all the agencies throughout the county who they have worked with a very happy and peaceful Christmas.



Longford PPN are ending the year by launching their ‘A Call for Christmas’ campaign.



Siobhán Cronogue, PPN Development Officer said, “This campaign is to reach out to all our community members and ask them to be mindful of everyone living on their own this Christmas no matter their age, ability, nationality or background.”



Ms Cronogue added, “It has been a tough year for most people and this time of year can be particularly lonesome and stressful. Whether it’s a phone call, baking a cake for a neighbour, a friendly chat or an extra Christmas dinner in the pot let’s all look out for each other over the holiday period.”



Tess Murphy, PPN Secretariat, explained the campaign is part of the National “Keep Well” Campaign and is funded under the Community Resilience Fund.



She said this is the second initiative Longford PPN have rolled out under the “Stay Connected” theme. The first was the successful #HearForYou campaign.



Ms Murphy said she was conscious that all means of communication will be required to get the message out to everyone in the community so Longford PPN will be running a series of adverts on Shannonside (thanks to Johnny Fallon and Joe Finnegan for putting this together) and using all means of social media possible.



She pointed out, “People have really pulled together throughout the pandemic and she believes this will continue over the coming weeks.”



Ms Cronogue also thanked Olive Quinn, President of ICA for rowing in behind Longford PPN and collaborating with them on a post-Christmas campaign to combat isolation and the January blues.



“Details of this will be announced in January but you can be sure the ICA ladies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that no-one is left behind, feeling the loss of family members returning home or dealing with any sad situation.”

Useful Contact Details

LWL Domestic Violence Support Service will be providing crisis support by phone only 043 33 41511 on: Christmas Eve (24) from 10am-12pm. December 29 and 30 from 10am-12pm. Outside of these hours Women’s Aid have a 24 hour FREEPHONE helpline on 1800 341 900. If you feel that you are in danger at any point, please phone An Garda Síochána on 999.

Longford County Council Community Call Helpline: 1800 300 122

Alone: 0818 222 024

Pieta: Suicidal Ideation, bereaved by suicide and Self Harm Freephone 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444

Midlands Simon Community Out of Hours 6pm – 12am 087 445 4542

MIDOC: 1850 302 702