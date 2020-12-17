Longford households and businesses hit by water restrictions

Irish Water and Longford County Council wish to advise customers in supplied from Cairn Hill reservoir that night time restriction will be required to allow the Edenmore Lower and Upper Reservoirs to re-fill.

Irish Water and Longford County Council also wish to advise customers that restrictions will be in place nightly from 10pm until 7am starting tonight and ending on Monday, December 21.

Customers in the following areas will be impacted; Derrynacross; Cornafunshin; Kilmahon; Letterggeeragh; Lettergullion; Crowdrumman; Brocklagh; Monaduff; Gaigue; Derawley; Dooroc; Cartrongolan; Drumlish area; Sliabh Cairbe Estate Drumlish Village; Cairn Hill View Estate; Cairn Hill View estate; Lettergonnell; Carrickateane; Derreenavoggy; Aghamore Upper; Aghacordrinan; Molly; Gelshagh; Lislea; Aghakilmore; Soran Road; Drumnacooha; Esker South; Clontumpher; Aghaboy; Enybegs and surrounding areas. Normal water supply will be restored to customers as the network refills from 7am each morning.

This necessary action is being taken to ensure that there is an adequate quantity of water available during normal business hours and for homes and businesses over the Christmas period.

Irish Water and Longford County Council regret any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates please see the water supply and services section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.