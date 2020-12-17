Garda probe underway after man arrested and charged with possession of knuckleduster

Gardaí have launched a public appeal after a suspected criminal damage and public order incident in Longford town led to a man being charged with the possession of a knuckleduster.

The 37-year-old was arrested by officers on Tuesday evening after a complaint was made over suspected damage being caused to a house in the Annaly Park area shortly before 8pm.

When gardaí arrived, it's understood damage a downstairs window belonging to a two storey house was found to have been damaged.

During follow up enquiries, a man was arrested at the scene for an alleged public order incident after he was also found to have been in the alleged possession of a knuckleduster.

He was later charged and appeared at Athlone District Court yesterday (Wednesday) before being granted bail, subject to a number of strict conditions.

He is expected to reappear at a sitting of Longford District Court early in the new year.

Meanwhile, gardaí carried out a number of follow up searches yesterday in connection to the alleged criminal damage incident and have appealed for members of the public to come forward.

Anyone who may have been in the Richmond Street, Annaly Park and Killashee Road areas between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday evening and noticed anything untoward are asked to Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.