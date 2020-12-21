Five Longford projects to feature in virtual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

As the year draws to a close, plans are in place for the 2021 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition which will, for the first time ever, be held virtually from Wednesday, January 6, to Friday, January 8, 2021.



A total of five projects from schools across Longford have qualified for this year’s exhibition and they’ll be among 550 finalists who will represent their schools and communities from across the island of Ireland.



Selected from over 1,300 entries, the finalists represent 213 schools across 29 counties and will showcase their projects on the BTYSTE virtual platform to a national - and increasingly international - audience.



This year, two local schools will take part in the exhibition. Lanesboro Community College has three individual projects in the mix, while Árdscoil Phádraig has two group projects on offer. All five have a lot of potential.



The three Lanesboro Community College projects fall under separate categories.



In the Biological and Ecological category, one LCC student has done a survey of of plants in a local bog, which have been identified as having medicinal properties.



In the Technology category, annoter student has created a stop and go system with an integrated temperature scanner.



Meanwhile, a third student, has gone under the Social and Behavioural Sciences category and done a qualitative and quantitative investigation into the factors that influence the use of non-steroidal anti- inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) amongst GAA players.



Students in Árdscoil Phádraig opted to enter the Social and Behavioural Sciences categry, looking at pertinent topics such as the effect of technology on social interactions and physical activity and productivity.



The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a driving force behind a large number of entries this year with a quarter of all qualified projects delving into topics on health and the impact of Covid-19.



Year after year, the students that enter the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition explore and analyse both national and global social issues which are important to them.



Over the coming weeks, students will focus on preparing to exhibit their projects and meet the judges at the 57th annual Exhibition.



