Flaherty hails €690k Longford Transitional LEADER programme funding

Longford-Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has hailed details of the Transitional LEADER Programme which will come into effect in April 2021 and it includes €690,000 allocation for the LEADER programme in Longford.

Today’s announcement also includes some flexibilities in relation to the finalisation of the current LEADER programme.

"In line with a commitment in the Programme for Government, the Transitional LEADER Programme will bridge a gap between the wind-up of the current 2014-2020 LEADER Programme and the start of the next EU programme, which is not likely to commence until 2023 due to delays at EU level,” said Mr Flaherty.

Some of the additional changes will include a new call for proposals under the LEADER Food Initiative, which supports new and existing artisan, micro and small food producers