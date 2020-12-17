All set for Abbeyshrule ‘Drive into the Night’ Christmas lights tractor run

The Abbeyshrule ‘Drive into the Night’ Christmas lights tractor run takes place this Saturday, December 19, departing at 5pm.



The starting point for tractors to register is Abbeyshrule airfield, with registration starting at 3.30pm.



The fee is €20 per tractor. No spectators will be allowed in this area.



One of the organisers, John Maye, explained, “We hope all drivers will make a good effort to decorate their tractors and really make this a festive spectacle.”



The route is taking the tractor through Abbeyshrule on to Colehill, Taghshinny to Doory, across to Barry village and to Tirlicken. Then going through Ballymahon at approximately 6pm. After this the drivers will be asked to disperse, as owing to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no get together afterwards.



Mr Maye said there are lots of vantage points along the route and they are asking people to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and stay in their car to view the tractors.



He explained, “This year we are raising funds for Bridgeways Family Resource Centre. Bridgeways is a community based organisation in Ballymahon which provides educational, developmental, therapeutic and social support to all members of the community. The overall aim of Bridgeways is to empower the community to come together cohesively.”



More information on the ‘Drive into the Night’ Christmas lights tractor run can be found on Facebook at Abbeyshrule Xmas lights tractor run or Instagram @christmaslightstractorrun.



On these pages there are links to a gofundme page and it is hoped people will make a small donation as the organisers can’t sell raffle tickets this year.



For more information please call John on 087 7848206 or Rob on 087 2786151.