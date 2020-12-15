Cathaoirleach to seek meeting with ESB management following two nights of major power outages in South Longford area

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross is seeking a meeting with senior ESB management following two nights of major power outages in the South Longford area.

Over 3,000 customers in Edgeworthstown were unexpectedly left without power last night due to a fault.

Again, tonight, thousands of customers in South Longford had an unexpected loss of power. The electricity supply is back up and running since.

Following these incidents, Cllr Ross has said he will be contacting ESB tomorrow to seek a meeting meeting management.

"It is my understanding that both faults were related to the sub station in Edgeworthstown and I will be seeking assurances that this will not happen again and that a review of the capacity of the sub station be carried out," he said.

"These outages are of huge inconvenience and annoyance to customers and are certainly not part of ESB customer charter."

If you wish to make a complaint, you can do so by emailing esbnetworks.complaints@esb.ie.