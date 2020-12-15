Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man in his 70s dies in Leitrim road crash

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 11am this morning, Tuesday, December 15 in Killaneen, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries and was brought to Cavan General Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 10:45am – 11:15am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.