An Bord Pleanála rejects Aughnacliffe residents’ appeal against 28 house development

An Bord Pleanála has rejected an appeal from the Colmcille Residents Association against the development of twenty-eight houses in Aughnacliffe.

Donnelly Developments Limited was previously granted planning permission by Longford County Council planners on December 10, 2019, to construct the dwelling houses and all ancillary site works at Forthill, Rathmore (Townland), Aughnacliffe.

That decision was subsequently appealed on January 14, 2020, by the Colmcille Residents Association to An Bord Pleanála, with the board announcing on November 30 that it is upholding the decision of the local authority, granting permission for the construction of the 28 dwellings to proceed, with 19 conditions attached.

Stephen Bohan, in the order from An Bord Pleanála, concluded that the proposed development in Aughnacliffe was in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

“Having regard to the provisions of the Longford County Development Plan 2015-2021, the planning history and the zoning of the site, it is considered that, subject to compliance with the 19 conditions, the proposed development would not seriously injure the visual and residential amenity of the area, would not be prejudicial to public health and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety.”

In their appeal, the Colmcille Residents Association expressed concern about unfinished estates. They wrote, “The development granted permission under P.A. Ref.’s 04/1061 and 05/302 resulted in the creation of an unfinished housing estate which has adversely impacted on the character and visual amenity of Aughnacliffe village. The appellants are opposed to this scenario happening again.”

Following a visit to the site, An Bord Pleanala planning inspector Brendan Coyne stated, “It is my view that the proposed development would enable the sustainable growth of Aughnacliffe village, contribute to the viability of services, shops and public transport and increase housing supply in the village.”