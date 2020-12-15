Christmas Lunch with a difference in Granard

The 14th Annual Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre, Granard Senior Citizens Christmas party took place on Sunday last but with a difference.

Lus na Gréine FRC were determined to run the event despite the challenges of Covid and to ensure that senior citizens know how highly they are valued and are thought of.

This year Lus na Gréine FRC teamed up with Anna from Belles Kitchen and with the support of Granard Post Office who helped get the word out and the Granard Gardaí, Maguire’s Transport, Volunteers and the Board at the FRC, 152 four course Christmas lunches were distributed.

The feedback has been so positive according to Eileen Finan the manager at the FRC who said it brought a lot of joy and celebration in these challenging times.

Lus na Gréine FRC wish to thank the whole community who have helped make this possible in their support for the FRC and its Social Enterprise Pre-Loved boutique throughout the year and wish everyone a very happy and safe Christmas 2020.