ALERT: Garda warn over terrifying new online trend among young people

An Garda Síochána have issued a warning over a worrying new social media trend circulating online called ‘ghosting’.

This ongoing trend challenges persons to lie on a roadway with a sheet placed over them in an attempt to stop oncoming traffic.

"This activity is extremely irresponsible and poses a serious danger to those taking part and motorists," gardai said.

An Garda Síochána are urging people not to engage in this social media trend.

"Gardaí are particularly appealing to parents to educate their children on the dangers of participating in such activity and highlight the importance to being seen while using Irish roads."

#BeSafeBeSeen