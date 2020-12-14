Burke to cut ribbon on series of Longford social housing projects

Junior Housing Minister Peter Burke will be in Longford later today to cut the ribbon on a number of recently developed social housing projects.

The Longford-Westmeath Fine Gael TD is to travel to Granard and Ballinalee before running the rule over a further development at Farnagh in Longford town.

Mr Burke is also expected to hold talks with senior county council officials following those engagements about upcoming regeneration and infrastructural plans for the county over the next 12 months.