Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford rises to fifth highest in country

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford is the fifth highest in the country and well above the national average after eleven new confirmed cases of the disease were reported this Sunday evening.

It is the second time in three days that the number of Covid-19 cases in Longford, which were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, are in double digits.

The new cases have driven the 14-day incidence rate up in the county to 144.3 per 100,000 population (the rate two days earlier was 115 per 100,000 population). The national 14-day incidence rate is 84.3.

The counties with the highest incidence rates are Donegal (219.9), Kilkenny (198.5), Louth (174.6) and Carlow (159.8), followed by Longford.

NPHET is reporting that there have been 59 new cases of Covid-19 in Longford in the past two weeks.

The new cases in Longford push the total number of officially recorded number of Covid-19 cases in the county since February to 708 (697 as of Friday, December 11 plus the 11 cases announced this evening).

Nationally, 429 confirmed cases and one additional death have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Of the new cases, 66% are under 45 and the median age is 34. 122 cases are in Dublin, 46 are in Donegal, 30 are in Limerick, 22 are in Laois, 20 are in Cork and the remaining 189 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm this Sunday, 193 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital with 31 are in ICU.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: "Today, I am concerned that we are seeing the incidence of COVID-19 rising again. 429 is a large number of cases by the standard of recent weeks and the five day moving average has now increased above 300 per day. Our efforts in Level 5 in recent weeks brought the 14-day incidence rate down to 78 per 100,000 population, put us in a position of having the lowest disease incidence in Europe and ultimately protected many people and saved many lives."

Dr Holohan added: “Take today’s figures as a sign that we all must now reduce our social contacts, limit our interactions with those outside our households, weigh the risks of what socialising we are planning over the next two weeks, so that we can all have as safe a Christmas as possible.”

